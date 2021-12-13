2nd Minnesota student wins $100,000 scholarship for COVID vaccine

Ben Truax, a 16-year-old from Rochester, Minnesota, is the state’s second student to win a $100,000 college scholarship through the Kids Deserve a Shot COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

Truax’s mother works in a hospital and is currently working on a floor that has been converted to treat COVID patients amid the current surge.

"I chose to get vaccinated for a bunch of reasons. First, because my mom works at a hospital, she has educated us on the science," Truax said in a statement. "We have also experienced the loss and tragedy on the flip side for those not getting vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is doing my part to help keep my family and those around us safe."

Kaitlyn Knutson, 16 of Plymouth was the first $100,000 scholarship winner.

The Kids Deserve a Shot campaign offers all Minnesotans ages 12 to 17 who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series the chance to win a $100,000 college scholarship. Parents can enter their fully-vaccinated children for the final drawing at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/.

Parents must enter their child by 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 to be eligible for the final drawing.

