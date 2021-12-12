'We're overwhelmed': Minnesota hospitals run full page ad in newspapers

In a letter running in newspapers across Minnesota, hospital leaders say they are sounding the alarm about the stresses the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place on the hospital system in the state.

The letter, posted on Twitter by a public relations worker with M Health Fairview, points out what they call a critical situation, while urging everyone to get vaccinated and take commonsense steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Our emergency departments are overfilled, and we have patients in every bed in our hospitals," the letter reads. "This pandemic has strained our operations and demoralized many people on our teams. Car in our hospitals is safe but our ability to provide it is threatened."

"At any time, you or your loved one might need our support," the letter continues. "Heart attacks. Car accidents. Cancer. Stroke. Appendicitis. Now, an ominous question looms: Will you be able to get care at your local community hospital without delay? Today, that's uncertain."

The hospital is urging people not to ignore the pandemic. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, get tested if you feel sick. "How can we as a society stand by and watch people die when a simple shot could prevent a life-threatening illness? Your access to health care is being seriously threatened by COVID-19. We need to stop the spread!"

Hospital CEOS from North Memorial, CentraCare, Allina, Mayo Clinic, Hennepin Healthcare, Essentia, Fairview Health Service, Children's Minnesota, and HealthPartners all signed off on the message.

MAYO CLINIC EXPERT: "Let me make this clear, we can no longer eradicate this virus and this disease. Your great, great, great-grandchildren will be getting immunized against this disease."