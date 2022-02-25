29th annual Grumpy Old Men Festival hosted in Wabasha

A classic movie both filmed and set in Minnesota during the 1990’s will be celebrated through its own festival this weekend.

The 29th annual Grumpy Old Men Festival will be hosted in Wabasha Feb. 25-26, and feature events, food and a chance to see locations from the icon film.

Friday features live music and a "grumpy best dressed contest" as well as tours of the infamous Anderson House Hotel.

Saturday will offer discounted shopping offers throughout the local community, lunch/dinner specials and raffle opportunities, and the Grumpy Old Men ice fishing contest.

Advertisement

FOX 9’s Maury Glover recently detailed how many Minnesotans remember the 90’s film boom fondly, which saw movies such as the Mighty Dunks and Jingle All The Way filmed in the state.