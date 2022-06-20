25 tubers get into brawl on Mississippi River, 1 person stabbed

Two groups of tubers totaling about 25 people got into a brawl on the Mississippi River near Bemidji, Minnesota on Sunday evening, in which one person was stabbed in the arm.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Monday said authorities responded to an assault on the Mississippi River at 6:29 p.m. Sunday, June 19, between Power Dam Road Northeast and Roosevelt Road Southeast, about six miles east of Bemidji in Frohn Township.

Two groups of people, totaling about 25 people, were tubing down the river when they stopped at a shallow spot in the river and got into an argument that led to a "large fight," the sheriff's office said. During this fight, a 20-year-old woman from Deer River stabbed a 21-year-old from Bemidji in the arm.

The groups separated and called authorities. The woman who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the suspect was booked into jail for probable cause second-degree assault and minor consumption, the sheriff's office said.

The Leech Lake Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department, Bemidji Ambulance and North Country First Responders assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.