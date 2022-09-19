St. Cloud drive-by shooting injures 21-year-old man

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday in a targeted drive-by shooting in St. Cloud, authorities said.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South, not far from St. Cloud State University, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police determined shots had been fired from a vehicle that was being driven westbound on 11th Street at 6th Avenue.

Police didn't find anyone in the area with injuries nor did they locate the suspect vehicle. But then a short time later, a 21-year-old man from Richfield showed up at the St. Cloud Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities believe the victim was walking westbound along 11th Street when the suspect vehicle fired multiple rounds, one of which hit the victim, a news release said.

"This is not believed to be a random incident and it is believed that the shots were intentionally being fired toward the victim," the news release said.

The suspect's vehicle, a black SUV, was last seen leaving the area westbound on 11th Street.

Shootings may be connected

This was the second shooting at the intersection of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South on Sunday, police said. At 4:02 a.m., police responded to the intersection after numerous gunshots were heard.

Police didn't initially find any damage, victims or evidence that shots were fired. Once the sun came up, police found spent shell casings in the area.

Authorities haven't found anyone who was hurt in the Sunday morning incident.

Police are working to determine if the two shootings on Sunday are connected. Both investigations are active and ongoing.

St. Cloud police plan to provide extra patrols and enforcement in the area, including implementation of the Safe Streets Initiative in the "coming days," the news release says.