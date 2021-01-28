2021 likely to become 3rd January on record without sub-zero temps

With no sub-zero temperatures Thursday morning in the Twin Cities, the area will likely not see any this January.

It’s just the third January on record that the Twin Cities area failed to get below zero. So far this winter, the region has only seen two sub-zero days, which would tie the fewest on record if we don’t see any more.

On average, the Twin Cities see roughly 10 sub-zero days during the month of January on any given year, which is about half of the total number we typically experience.

With our lack of sub-zero temperatures, we will finish the month of January well above average.

Amazingly, it won’t be the warmest January we have ever seen. This month is likely to finish anywhere between 10th and 13th warmest on record dating back to 1872.

Just because we don’t experience any sub-zero days in January does not mean our chances are done, however. More than half of our Februarys over the last few years have been quite cold, giving us at least a few sub-zeroes each month.

Our average the last sub-zero temperature doesn’t occur until the third week of February on average, but it has occurred in the first week of March in three of the last six years.

So, count your blessings, but we still have a ways to go!