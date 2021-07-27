2020 worst in state's history for murders, Minnesota BCA reports

Last year was the worst in the state's history for murders, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Uniform Crime Report.

According to the report released Tuesday, the BCA reported 185 murders last year, two more than the previous record set in 1995. Murders also increased nearly 60 percent from 2019.

There were also 31 officer-involved shooting incidents reported in 2020, an increase of six over 2019. Officials also reported 667 incidents where an officer(s) were assaulted in the line of duty. This is a 62 percent increase over 2019, and more than any other year on record.

Additionally, bias crimes rose sharply in 2020 with 223 incidents reported – the highest number in 15 years. Forty-one percent of the 2020 incidents were motivated by anti-Black or African American bias.

Motor vehicle thefts also rose 19.7 percent in 2020 with 13,662 vehicles stolen as compared to 11,410 in 2019. The 2020 total is the highest since 2005.



