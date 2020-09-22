$20,000 reward offered for info on deadly Maplewood hit-and-run crash

article

The family of a man killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash in Maplewood, Minnesota are asking for help in their quest for justice.

Choulykor Vue, 26, was struck and killed around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Beaver Creek Parkway.

Tuesday afternoon, Maplewood police and Vue's family returned to the scene to bring more awareness to the case.

The family of Choulykor Vue, who was killed in a hit and run in Maplewood, addresses the media Tuesday.

“All we ask is justice and peace, and my brother didn't deserve this, so if you have any information at all please come forward,” said Gaocher Yang, Vue’s sister.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

