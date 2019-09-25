20,000 gallons of liquid manure leak from tank at Albany, Minn. farm

article

About 20,000 gallons of liquid manure leaked out of a tank in Albany, Minn. into a low land area, the Stearns County Sheriff Office says.

A 63-year-old man reported the manure leak from his above ground tank that holds approximately 400,000 gallons of liquid manure. The area into which the manure spilled contains an intermittent stream that flows east and connects with nearby Krain Creek.

The liquid manure that spilled from this tank drained into a low land area nearby. (Stearns County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul)

The leak was stopped using a temporary trench and dirt berm. The Sheriff’s Office says ongoing arrangements are being made to empty the tank in order to fix the leak.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will continue to monitor the spill and will work with the farm owner to mitigate its effects.

Stearns County deputies, Stearns County Environmental Sciences, the State Duty Officer, Holdingford Fire Department, Stearns County Highway Department and an Environmental Services feedlot specialist all responded to the incident.