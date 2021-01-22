2 men found unresponsive from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in northern Minnesota

Two men are recovering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found unresponsive in a garage near Bemidji, Minnesota, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office.

Just before noon Friday, authorities responded to a home in Rockwood Township. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old man and a 23-year-old man outside the garage recovering from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Officials learned the two men had been working on a running engine in a garage when one man became unconscious and another started throwing up. Another person arrived at the home and found the two men. He opened up the garage door and helped the men get outside.

An ambulance took the two men to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji for treatment.