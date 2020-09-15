2 teens in custody after armed carjacking, crash in Minneapolis

Two teenagers are accused of going on a wild crime spree that started with an armed carjacking Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Police received reports of an armed robbery near the U of M and a robbery with shots fired toward an adult and an 11-year-old child.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the car sped off and eventually rolled over.

One teen ran away, while the other ran into a nearby home. The homeowner was not there at the time, but police were able to get inside and take the suspect into custody.

The other suspect was eventually tracked down.