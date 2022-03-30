2 stabbed during fight at northern Minnesota brawl

A man is in custody on Wednesday after two people were stabbed during a bar fight in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning to the incident at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron, Minnesota.

The two victims were taken to Virginia Regional Medical Center for treatment and were later released. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Deputies say some people fled the bar following the incident, but they were able to do a follow-up investigation which led them to an arrest.

Police say an 18-year-old man was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. for the stabbing. He is being held on a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon and underage drinking.