2 seriously hurt, suspect also injured in early morning attack at Kanabec County home

An attack at a rural Kanabec County home on Sunday morning left two people and the apparent suspect seriously hurt, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to the attack at a home just south of Ogilvie, Minnesota.

At the scene, police found two victims who lived in the home were seriously hurt. They were rushed to Welia hospital and later transported to hospitals in the Twin Cities metro for further treatment. Kanabec County Sheriff Brian Smith says the victims were in critical condition.

A third person, who deputies believe to be the suspect, was also found at the home and airlifted to a hospital in the metro with serious injuries.

In a press release, the sheriff says the apparent suspect is "not from the immediate area" but investigators don't believe it was a "random assault."

Deputies did not release further information on a motive or the circumstances of the attack. "The investigation is still in its initial stages. Further details, such as names, will be released when family has been notified," the sheriff added.

Sheriff Smith says deputies aren't looking for any other suspects related to the crime and say there is no lingering threat to the community.