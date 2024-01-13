Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:27 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Mower County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

2 rescued on Upper Red Lake after UTV falls through ice

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Beltrami
FOX 9
article

Upper Red Lake (FOX 9)

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men were rescued on Upper Red Lake Thursday after the UTV they were driving broke through the ice. 

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, around 5 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that two of the four members of their fishing party had fallen through the ice on Upper Red Lake. Law enforcement says that the two men were wearing buoyant ice suits that helped keep them afloat. 

Witnesses used a rope to help the men out of the water and then back to shore, authorities say. 

According to the sheriff's office, first responders arrived on the scene and set up a staffed lodge, where the two victims were warmed with blankets and heaters. The two men, both aged 67, were treated for hypothermia and cold weather exposure. One man was treated at the scene and released, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken hand and hypothermia. 

The sheriff's office says ice still remains inconsistent in areas on lakes, even with the colder weather. Law enforcement warns to check ice thickness frequently and to remain in areas that have been checked for safety. 

Upper Red Lake had several rescues in December, causing the Beltrami Sheriff's Office to place a restriction on the lake prohibiting vehicles. That order was lifted on Jan. 10