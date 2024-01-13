2 rescued on Upper Red Lake after UTV falls through ice

article

Two men were rescued on Upper Red Lake Thursday after the UTV they were driving broke through the ice.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, around 5 p.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that two of the four members of their fishing party had fallen through the ice on Upper Red Lake. Law enforcement says that the two men were wearing buoyant ice suits that helped keep them afloat.

Witnesses used a rope to help the men out of the water and then back to shore, authorities say.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders arrived on the scene and set up a staffed lodge, where the two victims were warmed with blankets and heaters. The two men, both aged 67, were treated for hypothermia and cold weather exposure. One man was treated at the scene and released, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken hand and hypothermia.

The sheriff's office says ice still remains inconsistent in areas on lakes, even with the colder weather. Law enforcement warns to check ice thickness frequently and to remain in areas that have been checked for safety.

Upper Red Lake had several rescues in December, causing the Beltrami Sheriff's Office to place a restriction on the lake prohibiting vehicles. That order was lifted on Jan. 10.