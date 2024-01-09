Ice restrictions lifted for Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota

Following a series of rescues for stranded people on ice chunks that broke off from shore, one which saw more than 100 people trapped for hours, authorities have lifted a restriction placed on vehicles driving onto a popular ice fishing lake in northern Minnesota.



The Dec. 29 rescue that saved 122 people on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County was the fifth time in the two weeks prior that authorities were dispatched to rescue people due to ice conditions, despite repeated warnings by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to take precautions.

The order restricting vehicle access on Upper Red Lake began the following day, on Dec. 30.

But following a stretch of colder temperatures and calmer winds, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has announced the restrictions will be lifted on Jan. 10.



"Imposing restrictions on Upper Red Lake was not an easy decision, it impacted many people and their livelihoods as well as inconvenienced those who wanted to enjoy fishing on the lake," said Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs in a statement. "Those inconveniences proved to be necessary in the interest of public safety due to the number of ice rescues and people becoming stranded."

Since the restrictions were implemented, the sheriff’s office has not responded to any rescues needed, according to the statement.

According to the update, resort operators, Kelliher Fire and Rescue, Red Lake Nation and DNR officers have been monitoring ice conditions on the lake, and aerial observations – both drone and plane – have shown it is currently iced over, with ice that was previously shifting and causing open water to now be locked in place.

However, the DNR continues to recommend the following ice thickness levels for safe passage: 4 inches (foot traffic/walking); 5 to 7 inches (snowmobiles and small ATVs), 7 to 8 inches (side-by-side ATVs); 9 to 10 inches (small cars or SUVs); 13 to 17 inches (trucks); and 20 inches or more for heavy-duty trucks and wheelhouses,

The department continues to urge precaution, saying that, "Ice can never be considered 100% safe."