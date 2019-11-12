2 police officers injured after squad car struck in St. Paul, Minnesota

A vehicle crashed into a squad car in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday morning, injuring two police officers.

Officers were at the scene of a crash near Lexington Parkway and Minnehaha Avenue around 1:30 a.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department. One of the squad cars, with its emergency lights flashing, was blocking traffic at Lexington Parkway and Van Buren Boulevard when another vehicle struck the rear passenger side.

Both officers in the vehicle were taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they detained the driver of the vehicle that hit the squad car at the scene and arrested them for possible DUI.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.