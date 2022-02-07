2 people hurt in separate shootings along I-94

article

Police are investigating the two separate shootings over the course of about an hour on Monday less than a mile apart on I-94 near the Minneapolis-Brooklyn Center border.

At around 1:15 p.m., police were called to the area of I-94 and 49th Avenue North for a shooting victim pulled off to the side of the highway. Few details about that shooting are available but officers say the victim suffered a wound to the leg. They are being treated at a hospital as officers investigate the shooting.

About an hour later, around 2:20 p.m., police and Brooklyn Center learned of another shooting victim, just a mile to the north at I-94 and 57th Avenue.

In that incident, Brooklyn Center police say the victim said he had been shot in his car. He is expected to survive his injuries, officers said. The suspect in that shooting left the scene in a black SUV.

Brooklyn Center police say this incident doesn't appear to be connected to the other shooting.