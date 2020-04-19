2 patients have died at Wayzata assisted living facility as state moves out other residents

article

There have been two COVID-19 deaths at the Wayzata, Minnesota assisted care center that is at the center of an outbreak.

Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health officials announced that residents from Meridian Manor had been moved to other facilities due to the spread of COVID-19. According to health officials, a majority of the staff had come down with the coronavirus or been forced into quarantine due to contact.

As a result, residents were moved to get the care they need while staff members recover.

In a statement on Sunday, Transforming Age, a Washington-based nonprofit that oversees Meridian Manor, said the facility has worked hard to protect patients since the first cases of coronavirus were discovered on April 7.

So far, 18 of 55 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson says the facility has been aggressively screening patients and workers for symptoms. When patients have shown any change to their health, the spokesperson says Meridian Manor has been moving them to hospitals for more care.

At the same time, they say Meridian Manor has cooperated with the Minnesota Department of Health orders to move non-infected patients to other facilities for the time being while residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated at hospitals.

Advertisement

Interlude Restorative Suites, Presbyterian Homes, and Ebenezer Care Center are all assisting Meridian with caring for residents.

"We express our deepest gratitude to our team members and our partners for keeping our residents safe," said Transforming Age CEO Torsten Hirche. "Thank you to the Minnesota Department of Health for being so helpful with the complex relocation plans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meridian Manor community, our residents and their families."