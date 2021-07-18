2 occupied apartments struck with stray bullets in Brooklyn Park

In less than an hour, two separate apartments were struck with stray bullets Saturday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Luckily, no one was injured.

According to police, at about 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a bullet that came through the exterior wall of an apartment in the 5700 block of 73rd Ave N. Officers learned a stray round came through the wall and hit several items inside the living room area as the family was watching a movie in that room. The occupants of the apartment were uninjured and not believed to be the attended target of the round.

At 9:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident in an apartment complex in the 5800 block of 73rd Ave N. Officers learned a round had gone through a window of an occupied apartment and lodged in the kitchen cabinets. The renter was sitting at the kitchen table but was uninjured.

Police say no one is in custody yet.

The cases are still under investigation.