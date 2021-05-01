2 mysterious orbs of light caught on camera flying through Palm Coast yard

Two mysterious objects were caught on camera at a home in Flagler County.

William Fuentes sent FOX 35 video of what looks like two orbs of light flying across the sky at his Palm Coast home.

What do you think the two orbs of light were?

(Screenshot from William Fuentes' video)

This isn't the first mysterious thing to be caught on camera at night in Palm Coast.

VIDEO: Florida woman says she spotted a 'baby dinosaur' running through yard

Another homeowner is questioning whether prehistoric creatures are back after seeing a dinosaur-like animal running across her yard.

