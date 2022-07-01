2 motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

Two motorcyclists died following a crash with a truck Thursday night in Rice Lake.

The crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. after two men riding separate motorcycles were heading eastbound on a curved section of East Calvary Road while a truck was traveling westbound at the same time, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.

The motorcyclists, a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake and a 50-year-old man from Canosia Township, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not give exact details of the crash or if the truck collided with the motorcycles. Officials said the incident took place where the road curves near the intersection of 4th Avenue South, and there were witnesses.

The men’s identities have not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.