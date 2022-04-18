2 men shot each other at northern Minnesota home

Two people shot each other at a property near Hinckley Sunday afternoon and were airlifted to the hospital.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots at a property on Cedar Creek Road, southeast of Hinckley, at 1:27 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the property to find two men had been shot, with a witness telling authorities they had shot each other.

The men were airlifted to Twin Cities hospitals, where they underwent surgery for their injuries. They are expected to survive, authorities said.

The men live in separate residences at the property. No other details about them or what led to the shooting have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.