2 killed in wrong-way crash in Cottage Grove

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 61 Sunday morning.

According to the State Patrol a 2021 Ford Fusion, driven by a 95-year-old woman, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 61 near Jamaica Avenue when it hit an Audi Q5.

There were three people in the Audi at the time of the crash. One died and the two other suffered no-life threatening injuries.

The 95-year-old driver of the Ford also died.