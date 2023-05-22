2 killed in motorcycle crash in Stearns County

Two people from Mora, Minnesota, were killed when the motorcycle they were driving collided with a Buick on Highway 55 in Stearns County on Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 53-year-old man was driving the motorcycle eastbound on Highway 55 with his 49-year-old passenger when they collided with a 2004 Buick LaSabre driven by a 60-year-old man from Long Prairie westbound on the highway.

The two people on the motorcycle were killed. The driver of the Buick was not injured.

So far this year, 95 people have died in traffic-related crashes in Minnesota, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.