2 killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on Highway 7

Two people died, and one suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash in Kandiyohi County on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast around 4:30 p.m. in East Lake Lillian Township.

The driver of the Ford, an 86-year-old man from Lake Lillian, died in the crash. The 83-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the GMC, a 35-year-old man from Faribault, also died in the crash.

The state patrol report said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, but the passenger was.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.