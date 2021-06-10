2 injured in house fire in north Minneapolis

Two people were injured in house fire in north Minneapolis Thursday afternoon, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a two-story home in the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 p.m. Two males were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The age of the victims was not immediately available.

Officials increased the response to a second-alarm fire due to the extreme heat in order to receive additional staffing and equipment. As a precaution, a Metro Transit bus was requested for a potential rehab location for firefighters and others.

By about 3 p.m., the majority of the fire was put out.

The incident remains under investigation.