Cat rescued, given oxygen after fire at Minneapolis fourplex

Two residents were injured and a cat was rescued in a fire at a fourplex apartment building in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood Monday morning.

The fire started around 10:18 a.m. at an two-story fourplex apartment building on the 1700 block of Fremont Avenue North, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene, fire was showing in the basement and on the first floor.

A fire broke out at a fourplex apartment building in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood Monday morning. (FOX 9)

The fire department said the fire extended from the basement to the first and second floors. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

Two residents were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Firefighters also found a cat unharmed and returned it to its owner.

Firefighters gave a cat oxygen after rescuing it from an apartment fire in Minneapolis Monday morning, (FOX 9)

The fire was under control by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.