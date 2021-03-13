2 injured after shooting in Loring Park neighborhood

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Loring Park neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis police, at about 5:19 a.m., officers responded to 14th Street and Nicollet Avenue on a report of the sound of shots fired. Shortly thereafter, dispatch reported that two people arrived at HCMC suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the hospital and found that a man, believed to be in his 20’s, and a woman, believed to be in her 30’s, came in saying they had been involved in an incident in the area of 14th and Nicollet.

The man is in critical but stable condition, and the woman is in serious but stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.