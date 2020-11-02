2 injured in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

article

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of shooting in the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North.

When they arrived, they found two victims that had sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police learned that an occupant of a passing vehicle fired multiple shots towards a group of people who were standing in the parking lot near a parked vehicle. One of the people who was shot was reported to have returned shots at the passing vehicle, which fled the scene.

Officers located evidence supporting the witness' account and executed several search warrants. Police then arrested two suspects.

The case is still under investigation.