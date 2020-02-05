2 in custody after police chase along Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route

article

Police in Kansas City took two suspects in custody Wednesday after a police chase took place along the Chiefs’ championship parade route.

Officers used a pit maneuver to stop the fleeing car, which means the pursuing officers used the nose of the patrol car to on the rear of the suspects’ car to spin them out.“

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries,” the police department tweeted. “Great work by our officers!“

Kansas City is celebrating the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

This story was reported from Atlanta.