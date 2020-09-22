2 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lino Lakes, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a crash that left two people critically injured Tuesday evening in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:13 p.m., officials responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and 4th Avenue in Lino Lakes.

Officials said a 37-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 36-year-old woman riding as a passenger. While traveling east on Main Street, the motorcyclist lost control, slid, and struck another vehicle. The man and woman were both ejected.

Both are in critical condition.