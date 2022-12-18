2 hurt in shooting at Oakdale, Minn. bar

A late-night shooting at an Oakdale sports bar left two people hurt, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. for the report of shots fired at the Titan's Sports Saloon, a bar in a plaza off Geneva Avenue North near 12th Street North.

At the bar, officers found two victims, a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, who had been shot. The 21 year old has been shot in his arm while the 25 year old had been hit in the shoulder. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive their injuries, police say.

Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted and officers are searching for a suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.