2 hospitalized in crash following reported armed robbery in Minneapolis

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a crash following a reported armed robbery Friday night in Minneapolis.

According to police, an armed robbery was reported at 10:45 p.m. on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue SE. The victim told police they were robbed at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they located the suspect vehicle.

The suspect then sped off, eventually crashing into another occupied car and rolling onto its side. Two of the four occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot.

Officers immediately checked on the victim who was struck, while other officers tended to the two suspects remaining in the suspect vehicle.

The victim in vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The two suspects who were still on the scene were transported to the hospital, while the other two suspects that fled remain at large. Police said this crime appears linked to multiple other similar crimes.