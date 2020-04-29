2 found dead in Ham Lake, Minnesota home, death investigation underway

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after deputies received a 911 call to a home in Ham Lake, Minnesota and found two people dead inside.

At 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a 911 call to a residence in the 15900 block of Guadalcanal Street Northeast. No additional information was provided other than the address.

Deputies arrived on scene and believed they heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

Deputies established a perimeter and attempted to make contact inside the residence, but were unsuccessful.

They eventually made entry into the residence and located the two people dead inside.

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing threat to the public and they are not looking for any other individuals associated with this incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.