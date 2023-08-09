2 fires on same street in St. Paul

St. Paul firefighters battled two different fires across the street from each other on Wednesday.

The first fire was reported at 6:15 a.m. On arrival, firefighters found a small fire outside the building and quickly extinguished it.

Further investigation revealed heavy smoke on the interior and significant fire damage. Investigators believe that the fire started earlier in the morning inside the building but died out as it lost oxygen. Fire and smoke conditions quickly changed when firefighters opened doors, reintroducing oxygen.

Crews were on the scene for over two hours, extinguishing the fire and conducting overhaul. The business was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation, but it is not suspected to have been intentionally set.

Hours later, a second fire broke out just across the street later that day around 1:25 p.m.

Firefighters say the business was not open at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

That fire is also under investigation.