2 drivers dead after semi, car crash on Hwy. 19 near Northfield

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on Highway 19 near Northfield that left two drivers dead Monday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a semi-truck and a car headed in opposite directions on Hwy. 19 crashed head on. The crash occurred about two miles east of Interstate 35 in Rice County.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash.

A third vehicle, a straight truck that was behind the car, also crashed. Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.