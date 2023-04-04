2 dogs shot, killed by neighbor in Sherburne County: Sheriff

A man’s two dogs were reportedly shot and killed by a neighbor near Princeton, Minnesota, Friday night, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to the residence just before 7:40 p.m. after a man reported his neighbor had shot his two dogs.

The neighbor told deputies the dogs had been chasing a deer on his property. As he went outside to yell at the dogs, he claimed they started coming at him in an "aggressive manner" and shot at the dogs to scare them, authorities said.

Both dogs were shot and died from their injuries.

One dog was an 8-month-old golden retriever and the other was described as a mixed breed smaller dog, according to authorities.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests were made.