Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
13
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

2 dogs shot, killed by neighbor in Sherburne County: Sheriff

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man’s two dogs were reportedly shot and killed by a neighbor near Princeton, Minnesota, Friday night, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators were called to the residence just before 7:40 p.m. after a man reported his neighbor had shot his two dogs.

The neighbor told deputies the dogs had been chasing a deer on his property. As he went outside to yell at the dogs, he claimed they started coming at him in an "aggressive manner" and shot at the dogs to scare them, authorities said. 

Both dogs were shot and died from their injuries. 

One dog was an 8-month-old golden retriever and the other was described as a mixed breed smaller dog, according to authorities. 

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests were made. 