2 correctional officers assaulted by inmates at Stillwater prison

Two correctional officers were injured after they were assaulted by inmates at the Stillwater prison Saturday morning, the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said.

According to the DOC, around 11:30 a.m. at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, two correctional officers were assaulted by a group of inmates.

The DOC said two incarcerated men have been placed in administrative segregation.

The officers were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released, a spokesperson from the DOC said. Officials did not say the extent of the officers' injuries.

The DOC says the prison is currently on lockdown until further notice.

The incident is being investigated by the DOC. Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to Washington County Attorney's Office for consideration of "felony charges of assault on a correctional officer," the DOC said.

"The random attack on correctional officers at the Stillwater correctional facility today is another unfortunate reminder of the challenge and risk our staff face," said Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell. "We will pursue prosecution of the perpetrators of these attacks to the fullest extent of the law."