2 children hurt in Minneapolis shooting early Wednesday

In the early morning hours Wednesday two children were shot in the Hawthorne neighborhood of Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and a report of damage from gunfire to a duplex at around 3:36 a.m. Once inside the residence, police identified and provided care for a 7-year-old girl with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and an 11-year-old boy with an apparent non-life-threatening graze wound.

The children were inside the apartment when the shots were fired, and police also found evidence of gunfire in the street, according to a release.

Based on preliminary information, the shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

MPD is currently investigating the incident, and there have been no arrests. Police will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m., which you can watch live in the player above.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.