2 children hospitalized, woman in custody after early morning incident in Woodbury, Minnesota

Two children are hospitalized and a woman is in custody after an apparent domestic incident in Woodbury, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a child being chased by a parent, according to the Woodbury Police Department. Dispatchers received numerous 911 calls in which screaming could be heard in the background.

When officers arrived on the 400 block of Lake View Alcove, they found a child lying in the street. Police said the child, believed to be between 4 and 6 years old, was seriously injured and unresponsive.

A second child, a 6-year-old, was discovered at a neighbor’s house with what police described as "moderate" injuries. Both children were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital, where the other is listed in critical condition.

A woman was taken into custody. The relationship between her and the children has not been confirmed.

"From what I understand, it happened outside. We’re still determining if there was any activity inside the house," Police Commander John Altman said. "We’re obtaining a search warrant at this point to determine what happened on the inside of the house."

The scene remains active. Police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also on scene.