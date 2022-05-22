19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way, head-on crash near Jordan, Minn.

A teen is dead after the SUV she was riding in was struck by a wrong-way driver overnight, troopers say.

Minnesota State Patrol says rescue crews responded shortly after 3 a.m. for the crash along Highway 169 at Delaware Avenue in St. Lawrence Township, just south of Jordan, Minnesota.

According to investigators, it appears a Ford Explorer, driven by a 34-year-old man, was headed north in the southbound lanes when it collided with a Nissan Rogue with three young women inside.

The collision killed a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan. The 20-year-old driver of the Nissan and another 20-year-old passenger were also hurt in the crash but expected to survive their injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for evaluation, but troopers say he was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.