19-year-old suffers possible spinal injury after diving into shallow waters at Lake Hanska

A 19-year-old Madelia, Minnesota man is at the hospital after he dove into shallow water at a lake, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call that man dove from a pontoon boat into shallow water at Lake Hanska, which is about 30 miles west of Mankato. The responders gathered at the south landing off Brown County Road 6. An air ambulance took the 19-year-old to North Memorial Health Hospital.

Authorities believe the man suffered a possible neck or spinal injury.