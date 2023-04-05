19-year-old seriously injured in early a.m. crash in Alexandria, Minn.

A teen in Alexandria was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle while walking in the early a.m. hours of Wednesday, according to police.

Paramedics transported Mason Swonger, 19, to Almoere Health Hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on McKay Avenue just south of 10th Avenue East at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Alexandria Police Department.

Police said there was freezing rain at the time, and roads were "extremely icy" with low visibility.

The vehicle was driven by a 63-year-old who was not injured.