19 Minnesota counties with COVID-19 case rates above threshold for full distance learning

The number of Minnesota counties with a COVID-19 case rate high enough for the state to recommend full distance learning for students at all grade levels has more than doubled, according to the latest data from the state health department.

As of the two-week reporting period ending Oct. 10, there were 19 counties with 50 or more cases of COVID-19 per 10,000—the threshold at which the Minnesota Department of Health recommends schools move to a distance learning model. Only nine counties had reached that threshold in the previous reporting period ending Oct. 3 and only one had a month prior.

The 19 counties are all in greater Minnesota.

Rock: 90.3

Chippewa: 79.9

Kandiyohi: 75.5

Pipestone: 73.0

Waseca: 69.7

Mahnomen: 67.8

Morrison: 59.8

Clay: 59.1

Lincoln: 57.8

Murray: 56.3

Wilkin: 55.2

Big Stone: 53.8

Yellow Medicine: 53.7

Hubbard: 53.2

Martin: 52.6

Lyon: 52.3

Itasca: 51.8

Wadena: 51.3

Lac Qui Parle: 50.2

MDH releases its data on the county case rates for schools on Thursdays. The data is intended to be used by schools when making decisions about their safe learning model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.