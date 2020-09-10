1 Minnesota county hits high enough COVID-19 case rate for state to recommend full distance learning

Waseca County is the only county in Minnesota with a COVID-19 case rate high enough for the state to recommend full distance learning for all students, according to the latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county recorded more than 50 cases per 10,000 residents for the data reporting period of Aug. 16 to Aug. 29.



It is the first time in six weeks a county has reached the case rate threshold for full distance learning.

MDH releases data every Thursday showing the number of cases by county over 14 days per 10,000 people, which is intended to be used by schools in making decisions about their safe learning model.

Recommended learning models based on county case data

In-person learning for all students: 0 to less than 10 cases per 10,000 people

Elementary in-person, Middle/high school hybrid: 10 to less than 20 cases per 10,000 people

Both hybrid: 20 to less than 30 case per 10,000 people

Elementary hybrid, Middle/high school distance: 30 to less than 50 cases per 10,000 people

Both distance: 50 or more cases per 10,000 people

Eight counties now have case rates high enough to fall under the state’s second highest level of recommended guidance—hybrid learning for elementary school students and distance learning for middle and high school students—an increase of five from the previous data reporting period. Those counties are Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Lyon, Nobles, Sibley, Watonwan, Winona and Yellow Medicine.

Thirty-five of Minnesota’s 87 counties now have case rates low enough for the state to recommend full in-person learning for all students, down 12 from the previous data reporting period.

The latest data also showed the case rate for the state’s largest county, Hennepin, continued to trend down for the fifth straight week.