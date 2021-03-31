17-year-old girl missing from White Bear Township, Minnesota

article

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Arianna Rooney is from White Bear Township, Minnesota. She was last seen wearing a cream-colored shirt with roses on it and green pants.

According to police, Arianna has gone missing in the past, but has stayed in contact with family or friends. This time, she has not reached out to anyone since she went missing. The sheriff's office reported her missing March 30.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (651)266-7320 or 911.