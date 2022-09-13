16th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open raises money for Special Olympics, PGA Reach

Golfers are donning their best "bad pants" for FOX 9 Ian Leonard's annual golf tournament to raise money for charity.

The 16th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach Minnesota, a charity dedicated to enabling access to the game of golf.

The tournament, being held Tuesday at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, features an 18-hole, foursome scramble format, with prizes awarded based on players' apparel and team spirit.