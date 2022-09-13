Expand / Collapse search

16th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open raises money for Special Olympics, PGA Reach

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Ian Leonard hosts 16th annual Bad Pants Open for charity

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard, in his signature bad pants, is hosting the 16th annual Bad Pants Open at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove on Sept. 13 to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach.

(FOX 9) - Golfers are donning their best "bad pants" for FOX 9 Ian Leonard's annual golf tournament to raise money for charity.

The 16th annual Ian Leonard Bad Pants Open is raising money for Special Olympics Minnesota and PGA Reach Minnesota, a charity dedicated to enabling access to the game of golf.

The tournament, being held Tuesday at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove, features an 18-hole, foursome scramble format, with prizes awarded based on players' apparel and team spirit. 