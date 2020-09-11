16-year-old girl dies in crash in rural Pine River, 4 other teens injured

A 16-year-old girl died after a vehicle containing five teenagers rolled over and crashed in rural Pine River, Minnesota, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday at 8 p.m., officials responded to a crash on 26th Avenue SW in Pine River Township. Responders learned a 1995 Cadillac Deville was heading southbound on 26th Ave SW when it left the road, flipped and rolled several times.

The 16-year-old girl, who was ejected from the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Backus, was taken to a hospital in Brainerd with unknown injuries.

Three other passengers, two 16-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl, received treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

