15,200 Metro Mobility customers impacted by data breach

A data breach from a phishing attack is impacting 15,200 Metro Mobility customers, according to a Metropolitan Council official.

The breach, which happened through a phishing attack, is under investigation.

According to a letter sent to customers, on August 14, Met Council officials discovered an unauthorized person breached an employee's email. That account had ride information taken from about June 13 to August 14.

A Met Council spokesperson says they do not believe any personal financial information or social security numbers were released in the breach.

"The Council is committed to the safety of its customers and transparency about this unauthorized access to information," read a statement from Bonnie Kollodge with Met Council.

Met Council oversees Metro Mobility and the funding the program receives from the Legislature.