14-year-old dies after stolen vehicle crashes in St. Paul, 2 teen arrested

A 14-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were arrested after a stolen vehicle they were driving crashed in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Maryland Avenue and were about to stop it when the driver, a 16-year-old boy, sped off, according to St. Paul Police Department spokesperson Steve Linders.

The driver crashed at Rice Street and Ivy Avenue West, drove away and crashed into a light pole several blocks away at Rose Avenue East and Sylvan Street, flipping the vehicle onto its side.

The scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle at Rose Avenue East and Sylvan Street in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday night. (St. Paul Police Department / FOX 9)

One of the two passengers, a 14-year-old boy, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash, Linders said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found him lying in the middle of the street gravely injured.

Officers rendered aid and called St. Paul Fire medics, who transported him to a nearby hospital. He died overnight, according to police.

Officers searched the area near the crash for the driver and other passenger. They located the driver a few blocks away on Geranium Avenue West and arrested him.

The other passenger, another 14-year-old boy, was found hiding between two dumpsters in a nearby alley. He had drugs in his pocket and was arrested for possession.

Linders said the vehicle had been stolen around 8 a.m. Monday morning from a construction site in St. Paul.

The crash remains under investigation.